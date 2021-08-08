Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony gets underway

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The closing ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Games began in a nearly empty Olympic Stadium on Sunday, at the end of a 16-day event held under strict anti-coronavirus conditions.

The festivities began in front of VIPs after the Japanese flag was raised at the 68,000-seat venue, where fans are barred to prevent infections.

