Tokyo Olympics declared closed by IOC president

Tokyo, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were declared closed on Sunday by IOC chief Thomas Bach, who called the pandemic-delayed Games the "most challenging Olympic journey".

"Now I have to mark the end of this most challenging Olympic journey to Tokyo: I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed," the International Olympic Committee president said.