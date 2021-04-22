UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Organisers Report First Torch Relay Virus Case

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:40 AM

Tokyo Olympics organisers report first torch relay virus case

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympics organisers reported the first infection from the nationwide torch relay on Thursday, as the pandemic continues to play havoc with the massive event.

Organisers said an unnamed man in his 30s who had taken part in the relay in the western island of Shikoku had tested positive for the virus, without specifying his exact role.

They pledged to work with medical authorities to "take the precautions needed to put on a safe and secure torch relay".

It was the first reported case related to the relay, which has been forced off public roads in some areas over fears it will spread the virus.

The historic city of Kyoto is the latest to express doubts, with local media reporting that the city's government will ask to hold the event away from public roads.

The Asahi daily reported that Kyoto may suggest holding the relay inside the city's Nijo Castle -- a UNESCO world heritage site.

The torch was carried around a closed course at a park in nearby Osaka last week, with the general public kept away.

Okinawa in southern Japan and Matsuyama city in the west of the country have also scrapped the public torch relay over rising Covid-19 cases.

Organisers insist the relay, which involves around 10,000 runners passing through all 47 prefectures, can be held safely under strict antivirus guidelines.

They have warned that parts of the relay could be suspended if too many spectators gather in one place.

The relay got underway on March 25, with spectators barred from the departure ceremony and first leg.

Related Topics

World Man Matsuyama Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Japan SITE March May Olympics Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

6 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

9 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.