UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Plans 'insensitive, Irresponsible' - IOC Member

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo Olympics plans 'insensitive, irresponsible' - IOC member

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :International Olympic Committee member Hayley Wickenheiser said Tuesday that vows to press ahead with plans for the Tokyo Games are "insensitive and irresponsible." Wickenheiser, a member of Canada's women's ice hockey team that won four straight Olympic golds between 2002 and 2016, made her comments on Twitter.

The 41-year-old IOC Athletes Commission member was speaking as the IOC said there was no need for "drastic decisions" over the staging of the July 24-August 8 event.

IOC and Japanese officials have insisted they are working towards staging the Olympics as planned despite the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

"This crisis is bigger than even the Olympics," said Wickenheiser.

"We don't know what's happening in the next 24 hours, let alone the next three months." Wickenheiser pointed to the disruption the pandemic had already caused to athletes preparing for the games.

Athletes have been prevented from accessing training facilities because of virus-related lockdowns, while others have seen key competitions and qualifying events cancelled.

"From an athlete perspective, I can only imagine and try to empathise with the anxiety and heartbreak athletes are feeling right now," Wickenheiser said.

"The uncertainty of not knowing where you're going to train tomorrow as facilities close and qualification events are cancelled all over the world would be terrible if you've been training your whole life for this.

"Athletes can't train, attendees can't travel plan. Sponsors and marketers can't market with any degree of sensitivity.

"I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity." In a later tweet, Wickenheiser expanded on her criticism.

"Should the Olympics be cancelled? No one knows at this point and that IS my point," she wrote.

"To say for certain they will go ahead is an injustice to the athletes training and global population at large. We need to acknowledge the unknown."

Related Topics

Hockey World Canada Twitter Tokyo Turkish Lira July Women 2016 Market Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Ramps Up Innovation and Tops Europe Patent ..

7 minutes ago

Massive stimulus pledges give traders some respite ..

5 minutes ago

The other virus threat: Surge in COVID-themed cybe ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Press: Global co-operation is key to beating c ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.