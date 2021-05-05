Tokyo Olympics remain in limbo amid pandemic

ANKARA, 5 May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :- The fate of the delayed Tokyo Olympics remains in limbo as regional governors in Japan prioritize their battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The results of a survey conducted by Japanese daily Mainichi showed on Wednesday that at least nine regional governors sought to cancel the world's biggest games, set to be in July.

Japan reported 4,202 coronavirus cases and 50 fatalities on Tuesday. The country has reported 607,626 cases in total, including 10,420 deaths.

Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures are the worst hit and are under a state of emergency, which the government is mulling whether to extend beyond May 11, when it is slated to end.

"We are all in the fight to suppress the pandemic, and we will continue to prepare a safe and secure event," said Governor Yuriko Koike of the capital Tokyo, which reported 621 new cases.

Responding to questions from the Japanese daily, the governors of Akita, Ibaraki, Saitama, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Tottori, Oita, and Okinawa said they "think the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games should be canceled or postponed depending on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

" The Tokyo Olympic Games were scheduled to be held last year, but the pandemic forced organizers to delay it until this summer in hopes that the virus outbreak would subside.

Of the prefectures whose governors said the games should be canceled, Saitama, Shizuoka, and Yamanashi are also scheduled to host the upcoming games.

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics decided to go ahead with games without international spectators and with rigorous health measures for participants and officials.

Gov. Motohiro Ono of Saitama said: "We're providing the most venues after Tokyo. While doing our best to prepare a safe and secure event, we need to keep an eye on the situation and calmly make a decision." "If infections continue spreading and it becomes clear for all to see that holding the games is impossible, then we'll have no choice but to cancel or postpone," said Governor Heita Kawakatsu of Shizuoka prefecture.

Tottori prefecture's Governor Shinji Hirai said, for his part, that promoting world peace through sports was significant, "but the priority is for all nations to cooperate and get this pandemic under control."