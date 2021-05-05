UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Remain In Limbo Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Tokyo Olympics remain in limbo amid pandemic

ANKARA, 5 May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :- The fate of the delayed Tokyo Olympics remains in limbo as regional governors in Japan prioritize their battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The results of a survey conducted by Japanese daily Mainichi showed on Wednesday that at least nine regional governors sought to cancel the world's biggest games, set to be in July.

Japan reported 4,202 coronavirus cases and 50 fatalities on Tuesday. The country has reported 607,626 cases in total, including 10,420 deaths.

Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures are the worst hit and are under a state of emergency, which the government is mulling whether to extend beyond May 11, when it is slated to end.

"We are all in the fight to suppress the pandemic, and we will continue to prepare a safe and secure event," said Governor Yuriko Koike of the capital Tokyo, which reported 621 new cases.

Responding to questions from the Japanese daily, the governors of Akita, Ibaraki, Saitama, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Tottori, Oita, and Okinawa said they "think the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games should be canceled or postponed depending on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

" The Tokyo Olympic Games were scheduled to be held last year, but the pandemic forced organizers to delay it until this summer in hopes that the virus outbreak would subside.

Of the prefectures whose governors said the games should be canceled, Saitama, Shizuoka, and Yamanashi are also scheduled to host the upcoming games.

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics decided to go ahead with games without international spectators and with rigorous health measures for participants and officials.

Gov. Motohiro Ono of Saitama said: "We're providing the most venues after Tokyo. While doing our best to prepare a safe and secure event, we need to keep an eye on the situation and calmly make a decision." "If infections continue spreading and it becomes clear for all to see that holding the games is impossible, then we'll have no choice but to cancel or postpone," said Governor Heita Kawakatsu of Shizuoka prefecture.

Tottori prefecture's Governor Shinji Hirai said, for his part, that promoting world peace through sports was significant, "but the priority is for all nations to cooperate and get this pandemic under control."

Related Topics

World Governor Sports Tottori Oita Shizuoka Akita Nagano Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Japan May July 2020 Olympics Event All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

41 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

34 minutes ago

34 business centers sealed over Corona SOPs violat ..

34 minutes ago

Samsung Invites You to‘Bespoke Home’ Virtual E ..

52 minutes ago

Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.