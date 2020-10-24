UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Opens 15,000-seat Olympic Aquatics Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Tokyo opens 15,000-seat Olympic aquatics centre

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo opened a 15,000-seat swimming venue for the Olympic Games next year on Saturday, with a swimming star diagnosed with leukaemia last year demonstrating freestyle at the ceremony.

The $542 million Aquatics Centre for swimming, diving and artistic swimming was completed in February, but its grand opening ceremony scheduled for March was postponed due to the coronavirus.

"I hope top athletes in the world will compete at this venue... I'm already excited," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

Koike said the city hopes to welcome more athletes, promising to host a "successful" Olympics through implementing anti-virus safety measures.

At the ceremony, Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee joined three other athletes in a relay.

The 20-year-old had been a strong favourite for the 100-metre butterfly gold at the now-postponed Olympic Games before revealing she had leukaemia last year.

After being discharged from hospital in December following ten months of treatment, she resumed training in March, and competitions in August.

The main pool at the Aquatics Centre features a movable wall allowing the 50-metre (164 ft) facility to be converted into two 25-metre (82 ft) pools, with the depth also adjustable.

The building cost 56.7 billion Yen ($542 million) but Tokyo hopes to make the most of the facility after the 2020 Games, aiming to attract one million users a year -- 850,000 through swimming competitions and roughly 150,000 casual punters.

The 2020 Games were delayed as Covid-19 spread globally, and are now set to open on July 23, 2021.

With many countries experiencing second or even third waves of infection, there have been doubts about whether the event can be staged at all, but organisers and Olympic officials insist it can be done safely.

Related Topics

World Governor Tokyo February March July August December 2020 Gold Olympics Event All From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 October 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks lit up with World P ..

10 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware Yet What Trump Meant When Speaking ..

11 hours ago

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

11 hours ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.