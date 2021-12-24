Tokyo reports 1st community transmission of Omicron variant

TOKYO, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Tokyo reported on Friday its first case of community transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, local media reported.

A doctor at a clinic in Tokyo with no history of recent travel overseas was confirmed to be infected with the new variant through an unknown route, according to the metropolitan government. Three other cases with a history of overseas travel were also reported on the same day.

The metropolitan government has classified five people as close contacts of the doctor. The doctor has been hospitalized and the five close contacts have all tested negative for the virus.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference that the doctor had worn a face mask and face guard at work and has no close contact with patients.

Tokyo will conduct free COVID-19 tests from Saturday amid growing worries over the variant, Koike said, adding that the government is planning to conduct 30,000 tests per day for those wishing to be tested at 180 locations in the capital.

Kyoto, a western prefecture of Japan, also confirmed three infections of the variant through unknown routes on Friday. On Wednesday, cases of community transmission of the variant in Japan were first reported in Osaka Prefecture.