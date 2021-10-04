Tokyo reports 87 daily COVID-19 cases, falling below 100 for 1st time since November 2020

TOKYO, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections reduced to 87 on Monday, falling below 100 for the first time since November last year.

The daily count dropped under 100 last time on Nov. 2, 2020, around 11 months ago.

The seven-day rolling average in Tokyo stood at 196.

7 per day, and the number of hospitalized patients with severe symptoms reduced by 11 from Sunday to 77, according to the metropolitan government.

The emergency measures were fully lifted across Japan on Friday as scheduled.

With declining COVID-19 infections and nearly 60 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the country, the new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first task would be gradually lifting the restrictions on social and business activities and opening the border to foreign travelers.