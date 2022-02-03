UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Reports Over 20,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases, Nationwide Cases Top 90,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Tokyo reports over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases, nationwide cases top 90,000

TOKYO, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo reported 21,576 daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time to exceed 20,000 and setting a new record, with 94,930 nationwide cases confirmed, according to the tally by NHK news.

For the capital, the latest average of daily infection cases in a seven-day period stood at 16,467.0, more than 1.5 times compared to the previous week, the metropolitan government data showed.

Of Wednesday's new cases in Tokyo, 4,039, or around 18.7 percent, were confirmed among people in their 20s, 3,741, or about 17.3 percent, among those in their 30s, 3,496, or some 16.2 percent, among those in their 40s and 3,300, or around 15.3 percent, among those under 10.

Those at the age of 65 or above totaled 1,823, rising over 500 from the previous record on Jan. 29.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by one to 30 from a day earlier.

The capital's government reported six new death cases related to COVID-19.

From Wednesday, the daily case count of the capital includes close contacts who developed severe symptoms but did not accept a medical test under the instruction of doctors.

In Tokyo, the rate of hospital beds in use for severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 51.4 percent, exceeding the condition for an emergency state of 50 percent, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier this week he is not considering declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo.

Western Osaka prefecture reported 11,171 new infection cases on Wednesday, with 19 dead cases reported.

The government is considering expanding the COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency to Wakayama prefecture, with the curbs expected from Saturday to Feb. 27.

For now, the measures are effective for 34 prefectures of the nation's 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka. Those anti-virus steps will expire on Feb. 20 across the country.

The central government is working on speeding up the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots. Kishida said Wednesday that the number of slots available at a recently reopened mass vaccination center in Tokyo will be raised to 4,000 per day from next Tuesday, and to 5,000 from next Thursday.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Wakayama Osaka Tokyo From Government

Recent Stories

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai t ..

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

15 minutes ago
 Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

38 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

39 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

40 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

40 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>