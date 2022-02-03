Tokyo reports over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases, nationwide cases top 90,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo reported 21,576 daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time to exceed 20,000 and setting a new record, with 94,930 nationwide cases confirmed, according to the tally by NHK news.

For the capital, the latest average of daily infection cases in a seven-day period stood at 16,467.0, more than 1.5 times compared to the previous week, the metropolitan government data showed.

Of Wednesday's new cases in Tokyo, 4,039, or around 18.7 percent, were confirmed among people in their 20s, 3,741, or about 17.3 percent, among those in their 30s, 3,496, or some 16.2 percent, among those in their 40s and 3,300, or around 15.3 percent, among those under 10.

Those at the age of 65 or above totaled 1,823, rising over 500 from the previous record on Jan. 29.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by one to 30 from a day earlier.

The capital's government reported six new death cases related to COVID-19.

From Wednesday, the daily case count of the capital includes close contacts who developed severe symptoms but did not accept a medical test under the instruction of doctors.

In Tokyo, the rate of hospital beds in use for severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 51.4 percent, exceeding the condition for an emergency state of 50 percent, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier this week he is not considering declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo.

Western Osaka prefecture reported 11,171 new infection cases on Wednesday, with 19 dead cases reported.

The government is considering expanding the COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency to Wakayama prefecture, with the curbs expected from Saturday to Feb. 27.

For now, the measures are effective for 34 prefectures of the nation's 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka. Those anti-virus steps will expire on Feb. 20 across the country.

The central government is working on speeding up the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots. Kishida said Wednesday that the number of slots available at a recently reopened mass vaccination center in Tokyo will be raised to 4,000 per day from next Tuesday, and to 5,000 from next Thursday.