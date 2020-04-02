UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Close Down For Fourth Straight Session

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo shares close down for fourth straight session

Tokyo, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks fell for a fourth consecutive session Thursday following a rout on Wall Street, with investor sentiment weighed down concerns about a rising number of coronavirus cases in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.37 percent, or 246.69 points, to close at 17,818.72 while the broader Topix index was down 1.57 percent, or 21.21 points, at 1,329.87.

