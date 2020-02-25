Tokyo shares close down more than 3.3% on virus fears

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares dropped more than 3.3 percent on Tuesday, tracking falls on global markets as fears mount that the new coronavirus outbreak will derail economic growth.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank 3.34 percent, or 781.33 points, to close at 22,605.41, while the broader Topix index was down 3.33 percent, or 55.74 points, at 1,618.26.