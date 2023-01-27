UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Flat Ahead Of Earnings Season

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Tokyo shares close flat ahead of earnings season

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares ended nearly flat Friday, staying in a narrow band throughout the day as investors waited for Japan's earnings season to get into full swing.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added just 0.07 percent, or 19.81 points, to 27,382.56, while the broader Topix index rose 0.22 percent, or 4.26 points, to 1,982.66.

The Dollar stood at 129.91 yen, off from 130.25 Yen in New York late Thursday.

"Gains of US shares provided support, but the market barely moved as investors waited for corporate earnings reports," Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Confidence among global investors brightened overnight after US GDP data was better than expected in the final months of last year, renewing hopes for a "soft landing" in the world's biggest economy.

But shortly before the opening bell, the Tokyo region reported rising inflation, prompting buying of the yen against the dollar which spooked the stock market, the brokerage said.

Under the weight of the yen's advance and rising yields for Japanese government bonds, the market became trapped in a narrow range, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Semiconductor shares suffered on reports that Japan and the Netherlands plan to join the US-led efforts to control exports of semiconductors and related products to China.

Advantest, a producer of tests for semiconductors, dropped 1.77 percent to 9,450 yen, and Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, fell 0.13 percent to 45,480 yen.

Toyota reversed earlier losses and ended 0.40 percent higher at 1,900.5 yen after announcing Koji Sato as its new president and CEO, replacing third-generation chief executive Akio Toyoda who will become board chairman.

Nissan rose 1.53 percent to 457 yen. The automaker and its alliance partner Renault will announce a new deal to reshape their partnership on February 6, according to a source close to the matter.

Renault is believed to have agreed to reduce its share in Nissan's capital to 15 percent from the current figure of around 43 percent, meaning both groups would hold 15 percent of the other's capital.

Banking shares did well. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.73 percent to 978 yen. Mizuho Financial Group added 2.75 percent to 2,074 yen.

Related Topics

World Exports Dollar China Tokyo Alliance New York Japan Netherlands February Market From Government Nissan Share Mitsubishi Renault Weight

Recent Stories

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

21 minutes ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

2 hours ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

2 hours ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

2 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.