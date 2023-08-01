Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Tokyo, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday following gains on Wall Street, with Toyota climbing after announcing better-than-expected financial results.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.92 percent, or 304.36 points, to end at 33,476.58, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.64 percent, or 14.80 points, to 2,337.36.

"Japanese shares rose after the three major US indexes gained," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note, adding the market was helped by "a weaker Yen and steady rise of Chinese shares".

The Dollar stood at 142.68 yen, up from 142.28 yen in New York and 141.65 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

A lower yen usually supports Japanese exporters by making their products relatively more competitive overseas.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota jumped 2.49 percent to 2,445.5 yen after reporting a quarterly net profit of $9.1 billion.

The Japanese auto giant said net profit in the three months to June surged 78 percent year-on-year as global production rebounded after major supply disruptions a year ago.

Nissan grew 3.65 percent to 645.8 yen, while Honda rose 1.75 percent to 4,592 yen.

Chip-linked shares were higher, with Tokyo Electron firming 2.82 percent to 21,845 yen, and Advantest soaring 4.02 percent to 20,310 yen.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, Uniqlo's operator, added 1.04 percent to 35,930 yen.

