Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak following gains on Wall Street ahead of key US inflation data later in the week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.95 percent, or 308.

61 points, to end at 32,776.37, while the broader Topix index rose 0.82 percent, or 19.43 points, to 2,379.91.

"The Nikkei rebounded after the major US indices rose and investor sentiment improved," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

All three main indexes in New York climbed Monday as investors snapped up big-name tech stocks.