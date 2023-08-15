Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Higher After Strong GDP Data

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher Tuesday as investors cheered surprisingly strong Japanese GDP data, and as semiconductor stocks rose following a rebound of US tech shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.56 percent, or 178.98 points, to 32,238.89, while the broader Topix index added 0.41 percent, or 9.42 points, to 2,290.31.

"A wide range of stocks were buoyed as investor sentiment improved following the rise in US tech stocks and strong preliminary GDP figures," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

But the market was later weighed down by weak economic indicators from China for July, it added.

Investors picked up semiconductor shares after the Nasdaq surged 1.1 percent overnight.

In Tokyo, Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, jumped 1.

91 percent to 18,120 yen, while Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to make semiconductors, gained 1.67 percent to 20,610 yen.

High-tech investor SoftBank Group added 0.66 percent to 6,675 yen.

Sony Group advanced 0.36 percent to 12,220 yen.

Shortly before the opening bell, official data showed the Japanese economy grew 1.5 percent in the three months to June driven by robust exports on the back of a weaker yen.

The reading, which was also boosted by the return of tourists after the Covid pandemic, smashed market expectations of an expansion of 0.8 percent.

But Japan's consumption remained weak, causing worries among investors.

The Dollar traded at 145.54 yen, against 145.50 Yen seen in New York overnight.

