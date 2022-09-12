UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher Ahead Of US Data

September 12, 2022

Tokyo, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday with gains by tech shares boosting the market as investors awaited US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.16 percent, or 327.36 points, to end at 28,542.11, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75 percent, or 14.69 points, to 1,980.22.

"High-value tech shares such as semiconductor stocks were bought, which pushed up the market overall," Okasan Online Securities said.

Traders are also waiting for the release this week of the US consumer price index for August, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 143.18 Yen in Asian trade, against 142.

56 yen on Friday in New York.

In Tokyo trading, airlines were higher after the government's top spokesman said Japan is considering scrapping a daily cap on the number of people entering the country and easing visa requirements for tourists.

ANA Holdings jumped 2.54 percent to 2,702 yen while Japan Airlines climbed 1.96 percent to 2,600 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which produces tools to build semiconductors, rose 1.21 percent to 43,450 yen while Advantest, which makes chip-testing kits, gained 2.06 percent to 7,900 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 2.29 percent to 85,190 yen while SoftBank Group grew 2.49 percent to 5,637 yen.

