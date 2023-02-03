Tokyo shares close higher ahead of US jobs data

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher Friday following rallies by US tech shares, while investors entered a wait-and-see mode ahead of a key US jobs report.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.39 percent, or 107.41 points, to end at 27,509.46, while the broader Topix index added 0.26 percent, or 5.09 points, to 1,970.26.

"Following the trend of gains in major US tech stocks, traders in the Japanese market bought semiconductor-related and electronic component shares in particular," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"But trading became sluggish as investors awaited the release of US employment data," it added.

Better-than-expected results by Facebook parent Meta helped drive a rally in US tech stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite index up by more than three percent.

But while online shopping giant Amazon beat expectations with its quarterly sales numbers, Alphabet and Apple fell short, with the iPhone maker seeing a fall in sales of its flagship product.

In Tokyo, Sony Group soared 6.17 percent to 12,200 Yen after upgrading its annual net profit forecasts, saying it expects strong results in its key gaming sector as the weak yen inflates profits on products sold abroad.

The electronics and entertainment giant also announced a reshuffle at the top of the company on Thursday, with chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki to also become Sony's president and chief operating officer.

Top airline ANA climbed 1.67 percent to 2,879.5 yen, after lifting its annual net profit forecast for the financial year ending March 2023 to 60 billion yen from an earlier projection of 40 billion yen.

Its rival Japan Airlines, meanwhile, tumbled 3.59 percent to 2,599 yen, after revising down its annual net profit estimate to 25 billion yen from 45 billion yen.

The Dollar fetched 128.58 yen, against 128.62 yen in New York on Thursday.