Tokyo shares close higher ahead of US jobs data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher Friday after New York high-tech stocks advanced overnight, while investors eyed US employment data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.17 percent, or 45.68 points, to end at 27,518.31, while the broader Topix index rose 0.21 percent, or 4.16 points, to 1,965.44.

"The market was not in active buying mode ahead of the release of the high-profile March US jobs report this evening, and also due to overseas investors being on Easter holidays," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

The Dollar stood at 131.77 yen, slightly off 131.80 Yen in New York.

The US and many other international markets are closed for Good Friday.

US jobs data will be seen as a key gauge to measure next steps by the Federal Reserve, as it battles inflation and worries about a slowdown.

In Tokyo trading, Sony Group climbed 0.47 percent to 11,610 yen while chip-linked Advantest jumped 1.08 percent to 11,200 yen.

Toyota slid 0.38 percent to 1,819.5 yen after the company's new CEO Koji Sato said the line-up for battery EVs will be expanded in the coming years.

The company announced on Friday they will "aim for 10 new (EV) models by 2026, with a target of 1.5 million units sold annually".

In 2021, the automaker had announced a plan to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles globally in 2030.