UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher For Seventh Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo shares close higher for seventh day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for the seventh straight day on Monday as a cheaper Yen against the Dollar helped boost exporter shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.07 percent, or 21.31 points, to end at 28,514.78, while the broader Topix index added 0.41 percent, or 8.25 points, to 2,026.97.

"Excessive caution has eased following the results from major US banks last week, and the deprecation of the yen has also provided support," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

But the market was weighed down by profit taking, it added.

The dollar traded at 133.94 yen, up from 133.75 yen in New York and 132.45 yen in late Asian trade on Friday.

A weaker yen inflates profits for Japanese companies selling products and services overseas.

In Tokyo trading, automakers were higher with Nissan rising 1.42 percent to 497.8 yen and Toyota climbing 1.43 percent to 1,834 yen. Honda added 1.18 percent to 3,518 yen.

Banks also gained with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group jumping 2.50 percent to 5,574 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group soaring 2.57 percent to 869.8 yen.

SoftBank Group firmed 1.03 percent to 5,173 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Honda Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Nissan Toyota Mitsubishi Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

12 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

12 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.