Tokyo shares close higher for seventh day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for the seventh straight day on Monday as a cheaper Yen against the Dollar helped boost exporter shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.07 percent, or 21.31 points, to end at 28,514.78, while the broader Topix index added 0.41 percent, or 8.25 points, to 2,026.97.

"Excessive caution has eased following the results from major US banks last week, and the deprecation of the yen has also provided support," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

But the market was weighed down by profit taking, it added.

The dollar traded at 133.94 yen, up from 133.75 yen in New York and 132.45 yen in late Asian trade on Friday.

A weaker yen inflates profits for Japanese companies selling products and services overseas.

In Tokyo trading, automakers were higher with Nissan rising 1.42 percent to 497.8 yen and Toyota climbing 1.43 percent to 1,834 yen. Honda added 1.18 percent to 3,518 yen.

Banks also gained with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group jumping 2.50 percent to 5,574 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group soaring 2.57 percent to 869.8 yen.

SoftBank Group firmed 1.03 percent to 5,173 yen.