Tokyo shares close higher for sixth day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for the sixth straight day on Friday, helped by US rallies on better-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a shift in Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.20 percent, or 336.50 points, to end at 28,493.47, while the broader Topix index added 0.54 percent, or 10.79 points, to 2,018.72.

"A broad range of stocks were bought, following the trend of a significant rebound in the US stock market, mainly in major high-tech stocks, as the US March wholesale price index fell against expectations, and fears of inflation receded," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Iwai Cosmo also said a jump in shares of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, which upgraded its annual forecasts on Thursday, helped boost the Tokyo market.

US wholesale prices declined 0.5 percent in March, according to US data, with the drop largely attributed to a fall in energy prices.

The report came on the heels of US government data released Wednesday that showed a generally improving picture on consumer prices, although inflation remained elevated when food and energy costs were stripped out.

The Dollar traded at 132.45 Yen in Asian trade against 132.65 yen in New York on Thursday.

Among major shares, Fast Retailing surged 8.49 percent to 32,840 yen after they lifted its forecasts on strong overseas demand as Chinese consumers return to stores.

Sony Group jumped 1.76 percent to 12,110 yen while Nintendo gained 1.64 percent to 5,467 yen.