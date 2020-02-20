UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Close Higher On Cheap Yen, US Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo shares close higher on cheap yen, US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a second straight day on Thursday helped by a cheaper Yen and rallies on Wall Street as traders cheered a drop in new coronavirus cases in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3 percent, or 78.45 points, to 23,479.15, while the broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent, or 2.62 points, at 1,674.48.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

