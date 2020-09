Tokyo shares close higher on hope for new government

Tokyo, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Wednesday on expectations for the government formed by newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who succeeded Shinzo Abe.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.09 percent, or 20.64 points, to end at 23,475.53 while the broader Topix index advanced 0.21 percent, or 3.51 points, to 1,644.35.