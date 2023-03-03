UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher On US Gains, Cheap Yen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Tokyo shares close higher on US gains, cheap yen

Tokyo, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, helped by a cheaper Yen and a rally on Wall Street as well as easing worries on US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 1.56 percent, or 428.60 points, to 27,927.47, while the broader Topix index added 1.25 percent, or 24.95 points, to 2,019.52.

The gains were largely driven by heavyweight Fast Retailing, which said the Uniqlo brand's domestic existing store sales in February surged 21 percent on-year.

It added 3.87 percent to 28,200, lifting the Nikkei index by about 100 points.

Traders were also cheered by hopes of a smaller-than expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its March meeting, after Atlanta Fed boss Raphael Bostic backed a quarter-point.

All three main indexes on Wall Street rallied and the upbeat mood carried over to Asia, encouraging further buying in Tokyo, IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Speculation about further stimulus in China also fuelled buying, as Beijing prepares to host the National People's Congress, IwaiCosmo said.

Solid performances by Japanese retailers and the yen's weakness also supported the market, the brokerage added.

The Dollar fetched 136.51 yen in Asian trade, off slightly from 136.73 yen in New York but higher than 136.40 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Among major Tokyo shares, construction equipmaker Komatsu, which generally benefits from Chinese demand, added 1.66 percent to 3,421 yen.

Nintendo rose 0.43 percent to 5,158 yen and Sony added 1.45 percent to 11,545 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc advanced 1.56 percent to 24,015 yen, Advantest gained 0.91 percent to 11,050 yen and Toyota rose 1.13 percent to 1,884.5 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.51 percent to 960 yen.

Nippon Steel rose 1.03 percent to 3,148 yen following a media report that it was considering a major investment in a green steel project.

