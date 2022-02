(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares recovered early losses and closed higher on Monday as investors closely eyed talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.19 percent, or 50.32 points, to end at 26,526.82, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.57 percent, or 10.69 points, to 1,886.93.