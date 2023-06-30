Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower Friday after New York stocks ended mixed overnight, despite some support from a cheap yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.14 percent, or 45.10 points, to 33,189.04 while the broader Topix index lost 0.33 percent, or 7.65 points, to 2,288.60.

Large investors such as pension funds were "selling shares to rebalance" their portfolios at the end of the quarter, which weighed on the market, Daiwa Securities said.

Lingering caution about overheating after recent rallies also exerted downward pressure on share prices, according to analysts.

The Dollar strengthened from 144.57 Yen on Thursday in Tokyo to more than 145 yen at one point on Friday, before easing to around 144.72 yen following comments from Japan's finance minister Shunichi Suzuki.

Suzuki warned in the morning of "one-sided movement" in the forex market, saying his ministry would "take appropriate measures (in reaction to) excessive movement".

A cheap yen generally supports the Japanese market as it helps inflate exporters' repatriated profits.

Among major shares, Mitsubishi Corp ended down 0.39 percent at 6,930 yen, Sony Group lost 0.65 percent to 12,965 yen, and Hitachi slipped 0.49 percent to 8,896 yen.

Semiconductor-linked shares were mixed, with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron ending down 1.03 percent at 20,560 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest closing up 0.66 percent at 19,150 yen.

Shortly before the Tokyo market opened, the Japanese government said the nation's industrial production in May fell 1.6 percent from April.

The unemployment rate in May was flat at 2.6 percent. The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

