Tokyo Shares Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Friday following losses on Wall Street, as US Treasury bond yields rose further from multi-year highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.55 percent, or 175.24 points, to end at 31,450.76, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.70 percent, or 15.77 points, to 2,237.29.

"Japanese shares dropped after the three major US indexes fell sharply, mainly in high-tech stocks," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Overnight, US equities fell as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which hit a 15-year peak on Wednesday, climbed above 4.3 percent.

"Investor apprehensions surrounding possible increases in interest rates by monetary policymakers have instigated a renewed wave of selling in global stocks and bonds," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

"Within this landscape, investors are taking notice of the possibility of additional Fed fund rate hikes this year," Innes added.

In Japan, government data showed on Friday that consumer price inflation eased to 3.1 percent year on year in July, in line with market expectations.

Inflation in the country has been less extreme than price hikes seen in other major economies such as the United States, which have been fuelled by the war in Ukraine and supply-chain disruptions.

In Tokyo trading, China-linked shares were lower after property giant Evergrande Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

Mitsukoshi Isetan Holdings, which runs department stores popular among Chinese tourists, tanked 3.77 percent to 1,645.5 yen.

Japan Airlines fell 1.14 percent to 3,014 Yen while its rival ANA Holdings lost 1.35 percent to 3,276 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing shed 1.15 percent to 32,640 yen.

The Dollar stood at 145.22 yen, against 145.79 yen seen Thursday in New York.

