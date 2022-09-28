UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Lower After Wall Street Falls

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Tokyo, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday after US blue-chip shares slid with the S&P 500 notching a new low for the year.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.50 percent, or 397.89 points, to close at 26,173.98, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.95 percent, or 17.86 points, to 1,855.15.

The Dollar stood at 144.65 yen, slightly off from 144.81 Yen in New York.

Investors took cues from Wall Street, where market players remained uneasy about the scope of US interest rate hikes.

Global investors are also monitoring economic turbulence in Britain triggered by plans for tax cuts that have driven the pound lower against the dollar.

"The British triple weakness (of stocks, bonds and Currency) has brought attention to a (possible) decline in liquidity," and fanned fears over the British government's finances, Daiwa Securities said.

Selling in Tokyo was also accelerated by a report that Apple was scrapping plans to boost new iPhone production, the brokerage added.

Electronics parts suppliers fell, with chipmaker Murata Manufacturing ending down 2.02 percent to 6,846 yen. Parts producer TDK plunged 3.05 percent to 4,605 yen.

Sony Group, a major producer of sensors used in cameras, gave up earlier gains and fell 0.74 percent to 9,561 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, also fell into the negative region and ended down 1.41 percent at 7,000 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing plunged 4.23 percent to 77,870 yen. Toyota lost 1.64 percent to 1,953.5 yen.

