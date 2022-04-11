UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Lower Ahead Of US Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Tokyo shares close lower ahead of US data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as unease lingered over tightening monetary policy in the United States and investors awaited key US economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.61 percent, or 164.28 points, to 26,821.52, while the broader Topix index slid 0.38 percent, or 7.15 points, to 1,889.64.

The Dollar jumped to 125.00 Yen from 124.30 yen in New York and 124.04 yen in Tokyo on Friday.

"Focus this week is on the US and Chinese consumer price indexes for March," to glean clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and that of other central banks, said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist of Monex.

The Fed has recently taken a hawkish tone as it embarks on an aggressive tightening path, prompting traders to fret over the prospect of higher interest rates.

In Tokyo trading, chip-related shares were lower following a sell-off of US tech shares led by caution over the Fed's monetary policy.

Okasan Online Securities said in a note that "selling was widespread (in the Tokyo market) particularly in growth stocks, as the US Nasdaq index fell".

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropped 1.82 percent to 8,590 yen while Tokyo Electron, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, fell 0.63 percent to 55,070 yen.

Sony Group dived 3.93 percent to 11,715 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing tumbled 2.72 percent to 58,530 yen while SoftBank Group sank 2.69 percent to 5,530 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar China Tokyo Price New York United States March Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kair ..

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kaira

2 hours ago
 Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 NA to elect new Prime Minister today

NA to elect new Prime Minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.