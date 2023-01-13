Tokyo shares close lower on strong yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on a stronger Yen against the dollar, and with falls of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing stock weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.25 percent, or 330.30 points, to end at 26,119.52, while the broader Topix index slid 0.27 percent, or 5.10 points, to 1,903.08.

"Major US indexes rose as the rise of the US consumer price index (CPI) slowed, but the yen's appreciation towards the 128-yen-per-dollar level weighed on Japanese equities," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

After inflation soared to decades-high levels over the last year, investors had been keenly awaiting the latest US CPI reading for an indication of the Federal Reserve's next move.

It showed that consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year -- rising 6.

5 percent from a year ago, the smallest increase since October 2021, the Labor Department said.

The data sent the Dollar down against its major peers and led to rallies in Wall Street shares.

The dollar fetched 129.11 yen in Asian trade against 129.27 yen in New York, where the greenback dropped from 131.60 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

In Tokyo trading, Fast Retailing tanked 7.95 percent to 73,490 yen after the company said its net profit for the first quarter slid 9.1 percent because of China's Covid-19 lockdowns.

Toyota dropped 2.26 percent to 1,815.5 yen, while Nissan lost 1.96 percent to 419.4 yen.

But chip-linked shares were higher, with Tokyo Electron jumping 3.03 percent to 45,090 yen and Advantest rising 2.75 percent to 8,960 yen.