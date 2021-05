Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday on hopes for the US economic recovery with investors digesting corporate results ahead of the peak of Japan's earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.55 percent, or 160.52 points, to 29,518.34, while the broader Topix index gained 0.99 percent, or 19.22 points, to 1,952.27.