Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday as investors bought on dips in the high-tech sector after the US Nasdaq powered to another record.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.73 percent, or 166.74 points, to 22,884.22 while the broader Topix index was up 0.36 percent, or 5.71 points, to 1,582.74.