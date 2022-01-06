Tokyo shares drop 2.8% as Fed hints at tightening

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks plunged more than 2.8 percent on Thursday over rekindled speculation that the US Federal Reserve may start tightening monetary policy sooner than expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 2.88 percent or 844.29 points at 28,487.87, while the broader Topix index lost 2.07 percent or 42.26 points to 1,997.01.