Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares dropped Monday after official data showed the nation's economy experienced a record quarterly contraction of 7.8 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 76.98 points or 0.33 percent to 23,212.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index eased 1.76 points or 0.11 percent to 1,621.62.