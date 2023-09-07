Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Drop On Wall St Falls, Profit-taking

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Tokyo shares drop on Wall St falls, profit-taking

Tokyo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks fell on Thursday following losses on Wall Street and profit-taking after recent gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.75 percent, or 249.94 points, to 32,991.08, while the broader Topix index fell 0.38 percent, or 9.15 points, to 2,383.38.

The adjustment came due to profit-taking after the Nikkei rose for eight straight sessions until Wednesday, fuelled by the yen's weak trend and optimism about the earnings of Japan Inc.

But selling pressure drove down the market after fresh US data showed the strength of the US economy, fanning speculation that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates, triggering falls on Wall Street.

"There is no market that continues rising. Adjustments reassure the health of the market," Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Rising US yields also limited the momentum of the stock market, the brokerage said.

Overnight falls in iPhone producer Apple's stocks drove down shares of parts suppliers.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing dropped 4.98 percent. Electronics parts maker Taiyo Yuden gave up 3.69 percent.

Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, plunged 6.63 percent. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, fell 0.70 percent.

Among other major shares, auto giant Toyota lost 0.53 percent and SoftBank Group fell 0.77 percent, while Sony Group slipped 0.47 percent.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rose 2.32 percent after its rocket successfully launched Japan's latest Moon mission on Thursday.

The Dollar stood at 147.47 Yen against 147.67 yen in New York.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan May Stocks Apple Market Toyota

Recent Stories

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

37 minutes ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

37 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

51 minutes ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

1 hour ago
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

13 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

13 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous