Tokyo shares edge up after US gains

Tokyo, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors searched for new clues, while eyeing US monetary policy moves to address inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.36 percent or 97.23 points at 26,985.80, while the broader Topix index added 0.21 percent, or 3.89 points, to 1,896.79.

The Dollar stood at 124.04 Yen in Asian trade, against 123.95 yen in New York late Thursday.

The market enjoyed general support as investors cheered overnight gains on Wall Street where the Dow added 0.3 percent.

But a lack of fresh news deflated the early momentum, and the Nikkei dropped into negative territory shortly before the lunch break while investors searched for opportunities to buy back, analysts said.

"After the early round of buying, the Nikkei was driven down and sent underwater on a sell-on-rally pressure," Okasan Online Securities said.

"The Nikkei rebounded and firmed toward the end of the session," it said.

The Nikkei lacked a clear sense of direction, SMBC Nikko Securities noted.

Among major shares, Nintendo added 1.00 percent to 63,810 yen. Sony Group rose 1.25 percent to 12,195 yen.

Technology firm Advantest rose 0.69 percent to 8,750 yen.

Panasonic lost 0.44 percent to 1,130.0 yen. Toyota fell 3.37 percent to 2,095.5 yen. Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing edged down 0.02 percent to 60,170 yen.