Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares closed marginally higher Monday in sluggish trade with investors on the sidelines before corporate earnings announcements begin later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.09 percent, or 21.06 points, to 22,717.48, while the broader Topix index rose 0.20 percent, or 3.18 points, to 1,577.03.