Tokyo shares end flat ahead of Powell remarks

Tokyo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares ended flat Tuesday as investors sat on their hands ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's remarks later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei index edged down 0.03 percent, or 8.18 points, to 27,685.47, while the broader Topix index added 0.21 percent, or 4.18 points, to 1,983.40.

During the day, Tokyo shares were buoyed by the relative strength of the Dollar against the yen, particularly in the morning when the Nikkei was driven higher by active buying of banking shares and firms with strong earnings.

"But the market again saw a resistance around the 27,800 point, and investors returned to selling as they waited for opportunities to buy again," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Traders also "gradually pulled their hands off the market as they waited for FRB Chair Powell's address this evening," the brokerage added.

After the closing bell, one dollar bought 132.03 yen, compared to 132.65 Yen in New York.

Daiwa Securities said investors wanted to lock in profits after recent gains by the Nikkei.

Still, rising US yields encouraged the dollar to firm against the yen, providing support for the Japanese market.

Nissan gained 0.36 percent to 474.1 yen after it signed a deal with alliance partner Renault for a "rebalanced" partnership.

The agreement will end Renault's dominant position, reducing its stake in the Japanese firm from 43.4 percent to 15 percent.

Toyota fell 0.86 percent to 1,897 yen. Honda inched up 0.06 percent to 3,260 yen.

SoftBank Group lost 1.01 percent to 6,268 yen. After the closing bell, the global tech investor reported a surprise loss of $5.9 billion for the third quarter.

Nintendo shed earlier losses and ended up 0.05 percent to 5,624 yen. The creator of the popular Switch console downgraded its annual net profit forecast, partly due to the global chip shortage, after the market closed.

Cosmetics firm Shiseido rose 2.10 percent to 6,623 yen after it upgraded its annual earnings forecasts on strong overseas sales,the weak yen and reform efforts.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 3.20 percent to 938.1 yen, and Mizuho Financial Group gained 3.00 percent to 2,077.5 yen.