Tokyo shares end flat ahead of US Fed meeting

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks gave up earlier gains and ended flat on Wednesday in cautious trade ahead of a closely watched US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.02 percent, or 6.76 points, to 29,914.33. The broader Topix index managed to return to positive territory in the final minutes of the trading day, adding 0.13 percent, or 2.53 points, to 1,984.03.