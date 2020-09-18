Tokyo shares end higher on hopes for new government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher Friday as investors stayed optimistic about the new government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.18 percent, or 40.93 points, to close at 23,360.30, while the broader Topix index finished 0.49 percent, or 8.02 points, higher at 1,646.42.