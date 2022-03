Tokyo, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher on Tuesday as tech shares advanced following overnight gains on the US Nasdaq index, while Ukraine continued to dominate headlines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.20 percent, or 317.90 points, to end at 26,844.72, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.54 percent, or 10.24 points, to 1,897.17.