Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index Friday emerged from the red to end higher as investors eyed corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.25 percent or 72.60 points to 28,892.69, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent or 1.52 points to 2,001.18.