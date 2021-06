(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday as investors searched for fresh news following subdued US trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.35 percent or 102.76 points at 28,860.80, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.28 percent or 5.51 points to 1,957.14.