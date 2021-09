Tokyo, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Tuesday, driven down by falls of high-tech shares as investors eyed the risk of a US government shutdown.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.19 percent or 56.10 points at 30,183.96, while the broader Topix index fell 0.29 percent or 5.97 points to 2,081.77.