Tokyo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares ended lower on Monday following selloffs prompted by worries over US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.70 percent or 191.12 points to end at 27,248.87 and the broader Topix index fell 0.24 percent, or 4.57 points, to 1,925.99.