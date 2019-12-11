Tokyo Shares End Lower As Tariff Deadline Nears
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks fell on Wednesday as investors locked in profits ahead of major events such as the UK election and a US Fed meeting with eyes kept on the US-China trade talks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.08 percent or 18.33 points to 23,391.86, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.34 percent or 5.82 points to 1,714.95.