UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares End Lower On Banking Worries

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Tokyo shares end lower on banking worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares ended lower on Monday, weighed by concerns about the global banking sector as well as a stronger yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.42 percent, or 388.12 points, to 26,945.67, while the broader Topix index lost 1.54 percent, or 30.12 points, to 1,929.30.

The Dollar stayed low at 131.79 yen, nearly unchanged from 131.80 Yen in New York on Friday.

In early trade, the Nikkei briefly trended into positive territory on news that UBS agreed to take over its troubled rival Credit Suisse.

The deal "was the best alternative amid several horrible options; hence the market has avoided the dreaded worst-case gap-down scenario at the Monday open," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Deep worries remain about a possible economic slowdown, IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks announced on Sunday a coordinated effort to improve their access to liquidity, hoping to calm worries rattling the global banking sector.

In Tokyo, many players took to the sidelines before a Japanese national holiday on Tuesday, IwaiCosmo added.

"Ahead of the holiday, many investors closed their positions for small- to medium-sized growth shares after gains of last week. As a result, the overall sentiment cooled," the brokerage added.

Among major shares, Nintendo lost 2.16 percent to 5,033 yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc was down 1.34 percent at 22,775 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 2.11 percent to 27,395 yen, while SoftBank Group lost 0.82 percent to 4,851 yen and Toyota dropped 1.06 percent to 1,767 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gave up 1.84 percent to 825.4 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Robot Tokyo New York Sunday Market From Toyota Best

Recent Stories

IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan ..

IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan Nuclear for loan program

6 minutes ago
 Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother ..

Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother earth

1 hour ago
 Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 pe ..

Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 per litre for low income familie ..

1 hour ago
 India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to c ..

COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministe ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Hatta Ramadan Championship’ to kick off on 24 ..

‘Hatta Ramadan Championship’ to kick off on 24th March

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.