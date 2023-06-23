Open Menu

Tokyo Shares End Lower On Profit-taking

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares ended down Friday on profit-taking after recent robust rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.45 percent, or 483.34 points, to close at 32,781.54, while the broader Topix index gave up 1.38 percent, or 31.77 points, to 2,264.73.

The Nikkei had gained more than 20 percent since March, fuelled by high interest from foreign investors.

"A sense of overheating entered Japanese markets, which had moved in very high ranges for such a long time," said Chihiro Ota of SMBC Nikko Securities.

On Friday, shares were "sold across the board, as the type of stocks that gained a lot recently face heavier pressure," he added.

Speculation about further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks continued to stoke worries about the impact on economic growth, also prompting selling, Ota said.

The Dollar stood at 143.31 yen, compared with 143.13 Yen in New York, where the greenback firmed from 141.85 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

A weak yen usually boosts the share prices of Japanese exporters, but concerns about sweeping monetary tightening were more pronounced in the market for now, analysts said.

Nintendo fell 1.39 percent to 6,230 yen and Toyota slipped 1.83 percent to 2,200 yen. SoftBank Group lost 2.39 percent to 6,625 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, dropped 2.38 percent to 36,020 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing equipment for semiconductors, slipped 0.32 percent to 18,470 yen.

