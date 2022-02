(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares ended lower on Monday as geopolitical tensions soared over the Ukraine situation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.78 percent, or 211.20 points, to 26,910.87, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.71 percent, or 13.63 points, to 1,910.68.