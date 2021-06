Tokyo, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks trimmed earlier gains but managed to stay above water Monday, as investors took cues from strong US shares while Asian markets remained lukewarm.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.27 percent, or 77.72 points, to 29,019.24. The broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.66 points, to 1,960.85.