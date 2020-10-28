Tokyo shares fall on pandemic worries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street as renewed concern grows over the spread of the coronavirus, particularly in Europe and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.29 percent, or 67.29 points, to 23,418.51 while the broader Topix index gave up 0.31 percent, or 4.98 points, to 1,612.55.