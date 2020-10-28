UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Fall On Pandemic Worries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo shares fall on pandemic worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday following losses on Wall Street as renewed concern grows over the spread of the coronavirus, particularly in Europe and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.29 percent, or 67.29 points, to 23,418.51 while the broader Topix index gave up 0.31 percent, or 4.98 points, to 1,612.55.

Related Topics

Europe Tokyo United States Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

5 minutes ago

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are committed to deve ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 825 new cases of ..

21 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council presents solidarity with Kash ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

50 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.